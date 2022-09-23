Roswell Day of Hope focusing on mental health and online safety

Learn about the leading causes of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts as well as helpful tips on recognizing signs and symptoms of mental health issues as well as human trafficking and gang activity. Discussions will cover the dangers of social media and video game chatrooms as hunting grounds for predators.

“‘Are your kids okay?’ is a question that we’re asking parents,” explained Brenda Orlans, coordinator of Hope Roswell in a statement. “Depression and anxiety are growing among kids at the fastest rate ever, and parents have such busy lives they may miss the clues. We’re asking people to stop and take note of how our kids are really doing. If you know someone who is struggling, please bring them to find out where to go for help.”