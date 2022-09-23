Roswell Day of Hope focusing on mental health and online safety

The nonprofit Hope Roswell will host Roswell Day of Hope noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. The festival-style event will focus this fall on mental health and online safety for youth.
Learn about the leading causes of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts as well as helpful tips on recognizing signs and symptoms of mental health issues as well as human trafficking and gang activity. Discussions will cover the dangers of social media and video game chatrooms as hunting grounds for predators.
“‘Are your kids okay?’ is a question that we’re asking parents,” explained Brenda Orlans, coordinator of Hope Roswell in a statement. “Depression and anxiety are growing among kids at the fastest rate ever, and parents have such busy lives they may miss the clues. We’re asking people to stop and take note of how our kids are really doing. If you know someone who is struggling, please bring them to find out where to go for help.”
Events also include free groceries while supplies last, a shoe giveaway, free medical and dental exams, free haircuts, live music, coffee and an art stroll featuring local student artwork on display.
About the Author