Roswell Councilman resigns while on medical leave

Roswell granted Zapata a six-month medical leave of absence in January and did not disclose the nature of his health issues. Zapata last appeared at a City Council meeting on Nov. 8.

“As the City has respected his privacy during the past several months, we hope that everyone in our community will respect his family’s privacy in the near future,” Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

Via video, Wilson indicated that he has not talked to Zapata directly but recently met with the councilman’s wife for an update on his health.

“After my conversation with Marcelo’s wife, it was determined that probably Marcelo is not going to make it back,” Wilson said.

Wilson also asked the public to pray for the councilman. The mayor has faced questions periodically about the length of the medical leave granted to Zapata.

“We did the same things that we would do with ourselves or any one of you,” Wilson said ‘We’ve acted responsibly. We’ve acted to protect the privacy of Marcelo and his family...”