Roswell Arts Fund announces new classical music series

The first concert will feature soprano Tiffany Uzoije at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 17. Tickets are $30 and includes hors d’oeuvres and wine. Tickets: www.RoswellArtsFund.org/PopUp.

According to information provided by Roswell Arts Fund, Uzoije has gained attention as a “tonally and technically impressive performer” with an “authentic and rich tone” and “engaging stage presence.”