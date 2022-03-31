ajc logo
Roswell Arts Fund announces new classical music series

The Roswell Arts Fund is partnering with Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens and the Roswell Music Club to present a monthly classical music concert at Mimosa Hall and Gardens. The first concert will feature Soprano Tiffany Uzoije. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Roswell Arts Fund is partnering with Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens and the Roswell Music Club to present a monthly classical music concert at Mimosa Hall and Gardens, 127 Bulloch Avenue.

The first concert will feature soprano Tiffany Uzoije at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 17. Tickets are $30 and includes hors d’oeuvres and wine. Tickets: www.RoswellArtsFund.org/PopUp.

According to information provided by Roswell Arts Fund, Uzoije has gained attention as a “tonally and technically impressive performer” with an “authentic and rich tone” and “engaging stage presence.”

Uzoije lives in Atlanta and regularly appears in productions at Atlanta Opera. She has been featured in roles such as Mrs. Charlton in Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking, Handmaiden in Turandot and most recently, Annie in Porgy and Bess. She has performed two solo concerts with the Rome Symphony Orchestra in Rome, Georgia and is featured regularly in recitals and other performances throughout Georgia.

In May, the series will feature Baritone LeSean Lewis and in June the event will host “Your Feets Too Big for Cabaret,” an “exhilarating, poignant and hilarious theatrical evening of song.”

