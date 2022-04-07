Roswell approves sale of Canine Alf to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

In some sad news for the Roswell community, the city has agreed to sell Explosive Ordinance Detection Canine Alf to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The sale follows the transfer of his handler, Officer John Hix, to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
“Everyone is sad they are leaving,” noted Roswell Community Relations Director Julie Brechbill. “We are going to miss both of them.”
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will pay $8,000 for the trained dog and all canine-associated equipment. All care and maintenance will now be the responsibility of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
The city will use the funds to purchase a new explosive ordinance detection canine. These highly trained dogs can detect explosives carried by people, either on their person or in bags, in mass transit and during large crowd events. It is ideal for these dogs to remain with their trained handlers.
