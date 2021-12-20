Roswell approves Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate for new office building

To comply with government guidelines and to protect the Chattahoochee River, the Atlanta Regional Commission requires a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate for any land-disturbance activity in the Chattahoochee corridor. This ensures protection of the water supply and surrounding areas.

The Roswell City Council recently approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate for the construction of a new office building at 320 South Atlanta St. The Atlanta Regional Commission reviewed the request and found it to be consistent with the Chattahoochee River Corridor Plan.