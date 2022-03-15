Roswell approves contract to remodel Fire Station #5

Except for a new roof, Fire Station #5, built in 1991, has never received any upgrades. This project will remodel the bunkroom, bathrooms, and kitchen as well as replace old furniture, desks, beds, and chairs.

The existing bunkroom walls will be extended from five feet to seven feet and a door will be installed in the opening to each bunk to provide privacy for the occupants. The carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds will be replaced. Lighting will be upgraded to cost-saving LED fixtures.