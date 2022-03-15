Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Roswell approves contract to remodel Fire Station #5

Roswell recently approved a contract with Stryker Contracting to remodel Fire Station #5. (Google Maps)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Roswell recently approved a contract with Stryker Contracting to remodel Fire Station #5. (Google Maps)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $134,538 contract with Stryker Contracting to remodel Fire Station #5, 1200 Hembree Rd.

Except for a new roof, Fire Station #5, built in 1991, has never received any upgrades. This project will remodel the bunkroom, bathrooms, and kitchen as well as replace old furniture, desks, beds, and chairs.

The existing bunkroom walls will be extended from five feet to seven feet and a door will be installed in the opening to each bunk to provide privacy for the occupants. The carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds will be replaced. Lighting will be upgraded to cost-saving LED fixtures.

All bathroom countertops and the base cabinet in the female locker room will be replaced. The kitchen cabinets, countertops, and flooring will be replaced. A new commercial dishwasher will be installed and a new commercial refrigerator will replace the original 30-year old refrigerator.

Corroded cast iron sanitary sewer lines on the kitchen side of the building will be replaced with PVC lines and connected to a new exterior line previously replaced outside.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs to offer businesses chance to “know” and “grow”
M.A.R.C.H is cleaning up Roswell
Sandy Springs to maintain roadway lighting on portion of Roswell Road
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top