Roswell approves contract to remodel Fire Station #5

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $134,538 contract with Stryker Contracting to remodel Fire Station #5, 1200 Hembree Rd.
Except for a new roof, Fire Station #5, built in 1991, has never received any upgrades. This project will remodel the bunkroom, bathrooms, and kitchen as well as replace old furniture, desks, beds, and chairs.
The existing bunkroom walls will be extended from five feet to seven feet and a door will be installed in the opening to each bunk to provide privacy for the occupants. The carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds will be replaced. Lighting will be upgraded to cost-saving LED fixtures.
All bathroom countertops and the base cabinet in the female locker room will be replaced. The kitchen cabinets, countertops, and flooring will be replaced. A new commercial dishwasher will be installed and a new commercial refrigerator will replace the original 30-year old refrigerator.
Corroded cast iron sanitary sewer lines on the kitchen side of the building will be replaced with PVC lines and connected to a new exterior line previously replaced outside.
