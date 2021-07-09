Roswell approves contract to complete Sun Valley landscape project

The Sun Valley Road project was completed and opened in 2018. Landscaping, final grading, and installation of the stormwater bioretention area planting were not completed at the time the project was closed.

The city has revised the scope and cost of the project three times, initially to match the original design intent and subsequently to reduce the scope and get as close to the remaining project budget as possible. As a result, for this project, the final grading of the wetland berm will be completed, existing landscaping removed, and new landscaping installed.