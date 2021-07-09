ajc logo
Roswell approves contract to complete Sun Valley landscape project

Roswell has approved a contract to complete the Sun Valley Landscape Project including final grading of the wetland berm, existing landscaping removed, and new landscaping installed. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $212,921 contract with the lowest bidder, TriScapes, Inc., for the Sun Valley Road Landscape Project.

The Sun Valley Road project was completed and opened in 2018. Landscaping, final grading, and installation of the stormwater bioretention area planting were not completed at the time the project was closed.

The city has revised the scope and cost of the project three times, initially to match the original design intent and subsequently to reduce the scope and get as close to the remaining project budget as possible. As a result, for this project, the final grading of the wetland berm will be completed, existing landscaping removed, and new landscaping installed.

