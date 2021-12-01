ajc logo
Roswell approves contract for arts center seat replacement

Roswell recently approved to replace the remaining 339 seats at the Cultural Arts Center. (Courtesy Roswell Cultural Arts Center)
Roswell recently approved to replace the remaining 339 seats at the Cultural Arts Center. (Courtesy Roswell Cultural Arts Center)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center contains 591 seats, which were installed 25 years ago. Two years ago, the city began a two-phase process to replace the aging seats. In 2020, $65,000 was allocated to complete Phase 1 of the seat replacement project, including 160 balcony seats and 92 orchestra level seats.

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $96,905 contract with H. E. Hodge to replace the remaining 339 seats. The approved contract represents an $11,905 increase over the estimated cost due to the unique nature of the product, installation requirements, location, supply challenges, labor costs and schedule constraints.

The city has set aside 12 days in June 2022 for replacement of these remaining seats.

