Roswell approves citywide Wi-Fi infrastructure upgrades

Roswell recently approved a contract for citywide Wi-Fi infrastructure upgrades. (Courtesy Pixabay)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $93,246 contract with SmartWAVE Technologies for citywide Wi-Fi infrastructure upgrades.

The city’s current Wi-Fi hardware has reached the end of its life and requires replacement. This new contract will replace the existing controller with a cloud-based controller for managing all access point connections. The contract also includes hardware and licensing for 122 access points, five years of support and implementation of the devices.

Roswell supplies Wi-Fi to employees in and around city buildings, and public Wi-Fi to citizens and vendors in various locations including the Bulloch House, the Barrington House, the Smith House, the Adult Recreation Center, Aquatic Center and most city parks.

After these upgrades are complete, the city’s IT division will conduct a second phase to evaluate if additional access points are needed to improve coverage In under-performing areas.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
