Roswell approves citywide Wi-Fi infrastructure upgrades

The city’s current Wi-Fi hardware has reached the end of its life and requires replacement. This new contract will replace the existing controller with a cloud-based controller for managing all access point connections. The contract also includes hardware and licensing for 122 access points, five years of support and implementation of the devices.

Roswell supplies Wi-Fi to employees in and around city buildings, and public Wi-Fi to citizens and vendors in various locations including the Bulloch House, the Barrington House, the Smith House, the Adult Recreation Center, Aquatic Center and most city parks.