Roswell approves $46K to purchase land for Old Roswell/Warsaw Road project

The Roswell City Council recently approved $46,000 for right-of-way acquisition services related to the Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road Intersection Improvement project.
The project will improve traffic flow with new turn lanes and signal modifications. According to city documents, “these modifications will improve a dysfunctional intersection that currently has inadequate turn lanes.”
The project will upgrade the existing sidewalk on the eastern side of Warsaw Road to match Alpharetta’s improvements north of this intersection. Plans also include drainage improvements in front of Mimosa Elementary School.
There are five parcels being impacted by the project and this blanket right-of-way approval will expedite the process.
The city expects construction to begin in the summer of 2021 and last approximately 6 months.