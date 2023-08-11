Roswell approves $2M/year to design public safety facilities

Following a competitive bidding process, the Roswell City Council recently approved a $2M per year contract with Hussey Gay Bell for design services for upcoming public safety facilities.

This contract is funded by the $179.6M general obligation bonds approved by Roswell voters in November 2022. The proposed bond projects include capital projects for parks, recreation, bike and pedestrian improvements, sidewalks, a new public safety headquarters, new fire stations and a parking deck.

This contract will cover design and construction administration services for the construction or renovation of various public safety buildings including fire stations and a multi-use complex. The multi-use complex will include shared space between fire, police, 911 and an emergency operation center. Services will also include planning for temporary housing for personnel and apparatus/equipment throughout the design and construction processes.