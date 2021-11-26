Roswell app allows residents to report issues, get alerts

The holidays are a busy time. Imagine you are headed out of the neighborhood to go holiday shopping and notice a large pothole. If you have the Roswell App on your mobile device, you can report it safely (when not driving).
The Roswell App allows residents to report issues, check meetings and events, schedule meetings with staff, get the latest Roswell news, notifications, and learn about a recent traffic issue that could slow down that holiday shopping.
Users can track the status of their report to see when a city employee has responded to it or resolved it and get alerts on their phone with updates on issues.
The app is available for Android and Apple phones.
Residents who do not want another app on their phones can still submit an online service request using the Roswell Service Web Portal instead of the mobile app.
All the details: www.roswellgov.com/app.
