ajc logo
X

Roswell app allows residents to report issues, get alerts

The Roswell App allows residents to report issues, check meetings and events, schedule meetings with staff, get the latest Roswell news, notifications, and learn about recent traffic issues. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
Caption
The Roswell App allows residents to report issues, check meetings and events, schedule meetings with staff, get the latest Roswell news, notifications, and learn about recent traffic issues. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The holidays are a busy time. Imagine you are headed out of the neighborhood to go holiday shopping and notice a large pothole. If you have the Roswell App on your mobile device, you can report it safely (when not driving).

The Roswell App allows residents to report issues, check meetings and events, schedule meetings with staff, get the latest Roswell news, notifications, and learn about a recent traffic issue that could slow down that holiday shopping.

Users can track the status of their report to see when a city employee has responded to it or resolved it and get alerts on their phone with updates on issues.

The app is available for Android and Apple phones.

Residents who do not want another app on their phones can still submit an online service request using the Roswell Service Web Portal instead of the mobile app.

All the details: www.roswellgov.com/app.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johns Creek Recreation Program Coordinator receives Programmer of the Year award
1h ago
Milton approves contract for Morris Road pavement evaluation
22h ago
Community Assistance Program in Sandy Springs launches adopt-a-family program
22h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top