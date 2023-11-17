Roswell, Alpharetta, Milton police receive comfort box donations

Credit: Roswell Police Department

Credit: Roswell Police Department

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

At the annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday, Nov. 3, Evans General Contractors, in partnership with the Bridegan Foundation, provided Bexley Boxes to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, Roswell Police Department and Milton Police Department.

Bexley Boxes are refillable kits provided to police stations to better equip them when interacting with traumatized children. Each box contains basic necessities like diapers, wipes, sippy cups, snacks and blankets and comforting items like stuffed animals, books and coloring supplies to calm children in times of crisis.

Information about Bexley Boxes: www.brideganfoundation.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
