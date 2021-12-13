Roswell adds salary supplement for part-time public safety employees

The grant will provide $1,000 pay supplements for all eligible full-time sworn law enforcement officials and first responders, including law enforcement officers, probation officers, marshals, 911 communications officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service workers.

The city has added a $500 supplement for part-time public safety employees since this group was excluded from the state grant. This will apply to approximately 30 part-time public safety employees that are employed by Roswell and do not work for another agency.