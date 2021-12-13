ajc logo
Roswell adds salary supplement for part-time public safety employees

Roswell has added a $500 supplement for part-time public safety employees since this group was excluded from the federal grant funding providing $1,000 pay supplements for all eligible full-time public safety officials and first responders. (Courtesy Pixabay)
Roswell has added a $500 supplement for part-time public safety employees since this group was excluded from the federal grant funding providing $1,000 pay supplements for all eligible full-time public safety officials and first responders. (Courtesy Pixabay)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 hours ago

Roswell is in the process of accepting funding from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget for the Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders Supplement Grant using monies from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

The grant will provide $1,000 pay supplements for all eligible full-time sworn law enforcement officials and first responders, including law enforcement officers, probation officers, marshals, 911 communications officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service workers.

The city has added a $500 supplement for part-time public safety employees since this group was excluded from the state grant. This will apply to approximately 30 part-time public safety employees that are employed by Roswell and do not work for another agency.

This program recognizes the sacrifice and dedication public safety officers and first responders have shown in serving Georgians and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for the supplement, individuals must be properly certified and have worked during August 2021. There are approximately 194 city employees that qualify for the supplemental pay.

