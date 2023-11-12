Roswell adds funds to speed management and pedestrian safety project

The Roswell City Council recently approved the addition of $10,000 to the speed management and pedestrian safety project.
As a condition to build a home at the intersection of Riverside Road and Dogwood Road, the city required funds for the installation of a new pedestal mounted traffic signal to service a private driveway.
The appropriated funds will allow the Roswell Department of Transportation to order the equipment and install the signal device to service the applicant’s driveway. The residence is still under construction.
