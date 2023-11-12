Roswell adds funds to speed management and pedestrian safety project

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved the addition of $10,000 to the speed management and pedestrian safety project.

As a condition to build a home at the intersection of Riverside Road and Dogwood Road, the city required funds for the installation of a new pedestal mounted traffic signal to service a private driveway.

The appropriated funds will allow the Roswell Department of Transportation to order the equipment and install the signal device to service the applicant’s driveway. The residence is still under construction.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
Georgia offense’s shredding of Ole Miss mind-boggling8h ago

Gridlock Guy: Examining why four pedestrians got hit on the same day in Decatur
2h ago

Credit: AP

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Even in down year, Clemson is much too good for Georgia Tech
15h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
The Latest

Credit: ---

Ice skating coming soon to City Springs
1h ago
Alpharetta approves alcohol license for dog park/eatery/bar
14h ago
Milton considering upgrades to Birmingham Park
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top