Roswell adds fee for credit card payments

Roswell collects payments for utilities, taxes and court fines. In the past, the merchant fees associated with these payments by credit card have been paid by the city.
In a recent move, the City Council approved adding a 2.5% service fee to credit card transactions. The service fee will become effective July 1 for everything except the Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department. This department will begin charging the service fee Jan. 1 for payments like program registrations, rentals, etc.
Customers can avoid a fee by paying with cash, check, bank bill pay or automatic bank draft.
The city’s proposed 2023 budget assumes the city will no longer absorb the cost of merchant fees associated with credit card transactions. An anticipated $260,000 saved by avoiding these fees will allow the city to redirect resources to higher priorities.
About the Author