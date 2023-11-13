Roswell adds additional streets to road resurfacing project

Roswell Farms Drive and Roswell Farms Court were resurfaced in 2016 and left the pavement higher than the original in some areas which the city believes resulted in storm water cresting over some driveways. In some cases, drainage ran into private property. Milling and resurfacing the impacted areas in this area at the proper pavement elevation will cost $31,978.

On Azalea Drive at Chattahoochee Circle, the pavement has deteriorated due to ground water under the roadway surface causing potholes within the bicycle lane on Azalea Drive. Milling and resurfacing this area will cost an additional $7,068.

In June, Roswell approved a $3.7 million contract with Allied Paving Contractors to repave 38 roads within city limits, totaling 11.54 miles.