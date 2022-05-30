Roswell activates a new development authority

The Roswell City Council recently voted unanimously to dissolve prior development authorities, which have largely been inactive for years and create a new Development Authority. The existing and very active Downtown Development Authority is the only exception to this action.
The new authority will work to facilitate trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities. According to Council Member Peter Vanstrom, “They’ll lead interactions with the private sector for both economic development and economic redevelopment.”
Vanstrom noted this new authority will work in conjunction with the DDA, which is focused primarily on the Central Business District.
The new authority will initially concentrate on East Roswell and the Highway 9 corridor.
About the Author