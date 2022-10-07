Roswell accepts HOME grant for affordable housing

The Roswell City Council recently voted to accept a $117,076 grant agreement with Cobb County for HOME Investment Partnership Program funds. Roswell receives HOME funds through its participation in the Georgia Urban County Consortium led by Cobb County.
HOME funding can be used for building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or to provide direct rental assistance to low-income people.
HOME regulations for this federal housing program require 15 percent of the total grant award to be utilized by a certified Community Housing Development Organization.
A maximum of five percent of the total award can be used for CHDO operating expenses, and ten percent of the total award can be used for administrative costs, which will be divided between Roswell and Cobb.
