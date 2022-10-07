ajc logo
X

Roswell accepts HOME grant for affordable housing

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently voted to accept a $117,076 grant agreement with Cobb County for HOME Investment Partnership Program funds. Roswell receives HOME funds through its participation in the Georgia Urban County Consortium led by Cobb County.

HOME funding can be used for building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or to provide direct rental assistance to low-income people.

HOME regulations for this federal housing program require 15 percent of the total grant award to be utilized by a certified Community Housing Development Organization.

A maximum of five percent of the total award can be used for CHDO operating expenses, and ten percent of the total award can be used for administrative costs, which will be divided between Roswell and Cobb.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout15m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
12h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Help shape Johns Creek’s recreation and parks master plan
5h ago
Alpharetta approves banner sign extension
7h ago
Sandy Springs approves fire station construction contract
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top