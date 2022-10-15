BreakingNews
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
Roswell accepts grant to support Citizens Police Academy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell has been awarded a 2022 Byrne Discretionary Community Project Funding Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. The $12,000 grant will be used by the Roswell Police Department to enhance the Citizens Police Academy.

RPD will use the grant to purchase new audio-visual equipment and other supplies to expand and enhance the program which provides local citizens an opportunity to learn how the police force operates.

The city is not required to provide matching funds, but according to city documents the city will access $14,312 from the Grant Match Fund Contingency “to fulfill the initial program design and achieve the enhanced experience desired with the Lucy McBath Community Project Initiative.”

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
