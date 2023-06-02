Roswell accepts grant for road safety action plan

Last September, Roswell applied with the Federal Highway Administration for a $200,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant which would have required a $50,000 match by the city.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act established the new SS4A discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds nationwide over the next five years. In FY 2022, up to $1 billion was still available.

The city has been approved for the grant funding and the North Fulton Community Improvement District has agreed to reimburse the 20% local match portion so there is no cost to the city.

This grant will be used by the Community Development and Transportation Committee to create a Safety Action Plan which, once completed, will allow the city to apply for additional federal funds for projects identified in the plan.