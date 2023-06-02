X

Roswell accepts grant for road safety action plan

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Last September, Roswell applied with the Federal Highway Administration for a $200,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant which would have required a $50,000 match by the city.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act established the new SS4A discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds nationwide over the next five years. In FY 2022, up to $1 billion was still available.

The city has been approved for the grant funding and the North Fulton Community Improvement District has agreed to reimburse the 20% local match portion so there is no cost to the city.

This grant will be used by the Community Development and Transportation Committee to create a Safety Action Plan which, once completed, will allow the city to apply for additional federal funds for projects identified in the plan.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
18m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Happy they were located’: 3 kids missing overnight in NW Atlanta found safe
31m ago

Credit: Courtesy of brrr°

Atlanta startup gets funding to help make clothes cool — literally
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy of brrr°

Atlanta startup gets funding to help make clothes cool — literally
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where do Georgia’s bats hang out when their habitats disappear?
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: spe

North Fulton Community Charities celebrates 40 years serving families in need
1h ago
Hire Heroes USA partnership supports junior enlisted military
18h ago
Metro transit board approves contract to study rapid bus plan along I-285
22h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
4h ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top