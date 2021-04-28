Roswell accepting applications for youth advisory council

Students grades 9-12 are invited to apply to be a part of Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs team for a behind-the-scenes view of how policy decisions are made in the community as part of the city’s Youth Advisory Council.
Students will work with other students on the department’s strategic master planning process, meet with city council members and give input on youth-focused events around the city.
Details and how to apply: www.roswellgov.com/Home/Components/News/News/5050/17
Applications are due May 14 with subject line “YAC 2021 Application” to Steven Malone at smalone@roswellgov.com. Candidates will be notified of selection by May 21.