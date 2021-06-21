Rogers Bridge replacement project moving forward in Johns Creek, Duluth

The Rogers Bridge Replacement project includes disassembling and removing the existing steel truss bridge structure that dates back to 1912. A new pedestrian bridge will be reconstructed in the same location as a replica of the original to provide pedestrians with a connection across the Chattahoochee River between Fulton and Gwinnett Counties.

For the public’s safety, the Rogers Bridge Trail, from Bell Road to the Chattahoochee River in Johns Creek will be closed for the duration of the project. In addition, sections of Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth including but not limited to the canoe launch, the pavilions, the restrooms, and the playground will be closed to the public during some or all of the pre-construction and construction, which is expected to be complete in late summer 2022.