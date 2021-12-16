ajc logo
X

ESPN features retired Alpharetta police K-9 as ‘AKC Hero’

The eight-year-old German Shepherd is currently featured on ESPN as an American Kennel Club Hero. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
The eight-year-old German Shepherd is currently featured on ESPN as an American Kennel Club Hero. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Credit: Rebecca Wright

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Retired Alpharetta police K-9 Mattis, already a social media sensation, is reaching new heights of fame.

The eight-year-old German Shepherd is currently featured on ESPN as an American Kennel Club Hero.

During the Dec. 2 premiere of the “AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards for Canine Excellence,” Mattis was honored as the winner of the Uniform Service K-9 award. He was one of five dogs celebrated for improving their communities and the lives of their owners.

“It’s extremely humbling,” owner Sgt. Mark Tappan said during the show.

Caption
Mattis retired from police service last March after five years of service, receiving a city proclamation and a special ceremony as a farewell. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Mattis retired from police service last March after five years of service, receiving a city proclamation and a special ceremony as a farewell. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
Mattis retired from police service last March after five years of service, receiving a city proclamation and a special ceremony as a farewell. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Credit: Rebecca Wright

An ESPN film crew visited Tappan’s home to record the duo a week before the awards show aired, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

During the two-minute segment Tappan describes Mattis’ rise to popularity while also performing public service. The beloved canine has 238,000 Instagram followers.

“I poured as much as I could into that dog to make him the best that I could,” Tappan said during the awards broadcast. “I tried to learn as much as I could … so that I would give him what he needed to be the best possible dog that he could be.”

ExploreRetired Alpharetta police K-9 Mattis receives AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards for Canine Excellence

Mattis retired from police service last March after five years of duty, receiving a city proclamation and a special ceremony as a farewell.

The K-9 assisted police with more than 200 arrests and he and Tappan have raised over $200,000 for charities. In 2016, Mattis jumped over a 30-foot retention wall and landed on a suspect. After that person was captured, he chased down a second suspect.

Mattis suffered a lacerated liver from that event.

Caption
A spring 2021 image of Sgt. Mark Tappan and retired police K-9 Mattis playing in the front yard of Sgt. Tappan’s house in Alpharetta. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

A spring 2021 image of Sgt. Mark Tappan and retired police K-9 Mattis playing in the front yard of Sgt. Tappan’s house in Alpharetta. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
A spring 2021 image of Sgt. Mark Tappan and retired police K-9 Mattis playing in the front yard of Sgt. Tappan’s house in Alpharetta. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Tappan told the AJC that Mattis also has a hardening muscle in one of his hind legs and will walk with a limp for the rest of his life.

“That’s one of the reasons he retired” Tappan said.

The Alpharetta police sergeant has featured his pooch in two children’s books titled, “My Dog Mattis” and “My Dog Mattis and the Barefoot Bandits.”

ESPN joins a list of TV networks that put the popular K-9 into the spotlight. In 2020, he appeared on the DC Comics inspired HBO series “Watchmen” and A&E’s “America’s Top Dog.” He’s also been featured on “Entertainment Tonight” and “Good Morning America.”

The American Kennel Club awards ceremony is a presentation of the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence. Mattis was one of five winners chosen from nearly 1,000 nominations, according to the kennel club website.

The categories for other winners were for therapy dog, service dog, search and rescue dog, and exemplary companion. An article describing the winners is available on the American Kennel Club website at akc.org.

The awards show is currently streamed across ESPN platforms. Mattis appears at the 19:38 mark in the broadcast.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs chooses contractor for Peachtree Dunwoody at Windsor Parkway intersection...
10h ago
Input needed for survey about American Rescue Plan Act funds in Roswell
12h ago
Alpharetta ushers in new year with fun for everyone in the family
12h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top