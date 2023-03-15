Renters invited to voice concerns at Sandy Springs Speaks

Sandy Springs Together is hosting the first-ever Sandy Springs Speaks event at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 and 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Road. The topic is renters living in Sandy Springs.
Participants are encouraged to be candid about their thoughts, attitudes and ideas about apartment living in the city.
According to organizers, “everyone who attends and participates will receive a $50 gift card.” Sign up to select your time slot: https://bit.ly/41jvTaH.
Sandy Springs Together states on its website that they are “a nonpartisan project dedicated to educating the public about housing, land use and economic development issues.” They are sponsored by the Couchman and Noble Foundation. Their mission is to drive “awareness and participation of neighbors at all income levels to address the most pressing challenges facing our community.”
Learn more: www.sandyspringstogether.org.
