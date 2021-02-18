Rehabilitation of Rogers Bridge will close trail, parking in Johns Creek

The existing trail, from Bell Road to the Chattahoochee River, will be the primary construction access route for the pedestrian bridge reconstruction project. The plan, a joint project between Duluth, Gwinnett, Fulton and Johns Creek, includes disassembling and removing the existing steel bridge structure. The new pedestrian bridge will be reconstructed in the same location as a replica of the original and provide bicycle and pedestrian access across the river to the parks and trails in both Duluth and Johns Creek.

Due to safety concerns, the Rogers Bridge Trail will be closed for the duration of construction, which is expected to be complete in late summer 2022.