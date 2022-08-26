ajc logo
Registration open for Roswell Rivers Alive cleanup

Registration is open now for the 2022 Roswell Rivers Alive Annual Cleanup. (Courtesy Keep Roswell Beautiful)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Registration is open now for the 2022 Roswell Rivers Alive annual cleanup. The annual community event to help keep Roswell’s rivers clean takes place 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17 beginning at Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road. Project sites may include Riverside Park, Waller Park, Dotsie Garner Mills Park, Don White Memorial Park, Seven Branches, and sections of Big Creek, Foe Killer Creek and Hog Waller Creek.

The event, co-hosted by the city and Keep Roswell Beautiful, is part of a statewide campaign to clean and preserve Georgia’s 70,100 miles of rivers and streams.

In 2021, 205 volunteers collected 2,285 pounds of trash, removed more than 35 cubic yards of non-native plants and marked 55 storm drains.

Coffee and beverages will be provided, and everyone who participates receives a free Rivers Alive T-shirt. (Ages 5 and up.) Registration: www.keeproswellbeautiful.org/rivers-alive/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
