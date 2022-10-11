Redeveloper for North Point Mall seeks community feedback on plans

The firm planning the $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall will display plans for the 83-acre Alpharetta property during a Tuesday meeting that will take place inside the mall.
Trademark Property Company says they want community feedback. The one-hour meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the mall space outside Von Maur and Dillard’s.
“We have spent the last 18 months engaging with the city and carefully planning the mix of uses needed to successfully execute a redevelopment of this scale, and it’s important we understand the community’s sentiment toward our plan as we work through the zoning process,” Terry Montesi, Trademark’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.
City Council is scheduled to consider rezoning and uses for the site on Nov. 7.
New York Life owns most of North Point Mall and Trademark has managed the property since 2021.
Trademark’s plans to demolish 464,000 square feet of the existing mall and add new retail, a hotel, office space, townhomes and apartments have been controversial but was approved by the Planning Commission in August.
Planning Commission members said the original designs didn’t fit with Alpharetta’s character and expressed concern with the high number of apartment units.
Trademark’s original plan for the residential component of the new North Point Mall was 900 rental units and 36 townhomes. Alpharetta staff and the Planning Commission recommended the project on the condition that 650 rental units be built in two phases. The first phase would be 320 units in which occupancy would not be allowed until non-residential parts of the project are completed.
“North Point has been beloved by the Alpharetta community for nearly 30 years but like many enclosed malls it has become outdated and is no longer adding value to the surrounding commercial district,” Montesi said. “Our goal is to radically transform the mall into a verdant, walkable, indoor-outdoor destination that is alive with activity seven days a week and serves as a catalyst for the region.”
