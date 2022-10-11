Redeveloper for North Point Mall seeks community feedback on plans

Trademark’s plans to demolish 464,000 square feet of the existing mall and add new retail, a hotel, office space, townhomes and apartments have been controversial but was approved by the Planning Commission in August.

Planning Commission members said the original designs didn’t fit with Alpharetta’s character and expressed concern with the high number of apartment units.

Trademark’s original plan for the residential component of the new North Point Mall was 900 rental units and 36 townhomes. Alpharetta staff and the Planning Commission recommended the project on the condition that 650 rental units be built in two phases. The first phase would be 320 units in which occupancy would not be allowed until non-residential parts of the project are completed.

“North Point has been beloved by the Alpharetta community for nearly 30 years but like many enclosed malls it has become outdated and is no longer adding value to the surrounding commercial district,” Montesi said. “Our goal is to radically transform the mall into a verdant, walkable, indoor-outdoor destination that is alive with activity seven days a week and serves as a catalyst for the region.”