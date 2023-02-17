RAMBO seeking volunteers, staff

RAMBO is a volunteer group dedicated to developing and maintaining sustainable mountain biking trail systems in Fulton and Forsyth counties. Members receive discounts on events like the recent Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association’s SORBA Day at Jarrod’s Place.

RAMBO currently helps maintain Big Creek Park and Big Creek Freeride trails in Roswell, Mt. Adams in Alpharetta, Charleston Park and Haw Creek Park trails in Forsyth.