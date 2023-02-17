BreakingNews
First ever Tyler Perry exhibition set at Macon’s Tubman Museum
RAMBO seeking volunteers, staff

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO) is currently seeking a new marketing director for 2023 and a new treasurer starting in 2024 in addition to their ongoing efforts to recruit new members/volunteers.

RAMBO is a volunteer group dedicated to developing and maintaining sustainable mountain biking trail systems in Fulton and Forsyth counties. Members receive discounts on events like the recent Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association’s SORBA Day at Jarrod’s Place.

RAMBO currently helps maintain Big Creek Park and Big Creek Freeride trails in Roswell, Mt. Adams in Alpharetta, Charleston Park and Haw Creek Park trails in Forsyth.

Information on how to join and the available staff and board positions: www.rambo-mtb.org.

