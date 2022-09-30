BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges
ajc logo
X

Race a duck to keep Roswell beautiful

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Each year, Keep Roswell Beautiful sends hundreds of specially trained rubber ducks down Big Creek to raise money for the organization’s programs that support cultivating environmental stewardship.

The community can join the Great Annual Duck Race 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 by sponsoring a duck for $5 ($20/Quacker Pack of 5 Ducks or $40/A Whole Float of 10 Ducks). Cash prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Launch time is noon from the pedestrian bridge over Big Creek.

The family-friendly event includes sponsor tables, food, refreshments and children’s activities.

In the heart of the city, Big Creek is part of Roswell’s drinking water source and one of many tributaries feeding into the Chattahoochee River, an ecologically valuable waterway. In addition to river access, Big Creek Park offers a pond, restrooms, hiking and biking trails, as well as popular mountain biking trails.

All duck sponsorship funds help support Keep Roswell Beautiful and programs like Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Stream and the 2022 Roswell Rivers Alive Cleanup.

Details: www.keeproswellbeautiful.org/great-annual-duck-race/. Online sales close at noon Friday, Oct. 14.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Chart Riggall / Marietta Daily Journal

BREAKING: Man accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges36m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings
21h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

BREAKING: Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
16h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta Medical Center closure brings higher costs, risks for Grady
4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta Medical Center closure brings higher costs, risks for Grady
4h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

‘This is what you play for’: Braves know what’s at stake in series versus Mets
The Latest

Credit: Customm

Alpharetta police hoping grant will help training
1h ago
Fulton commissioner shares county side in LOST fight with cities
3h ago
Alpharetta accepts $15,000 grant for Music Match
16h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top