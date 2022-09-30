Race a duck to keep Roswell beautiful

In the heart of the city, Big Creek is part of Roswell’s drinking water source and one of many tributaries feeding into the Chattahoochee River, an ecologically valuable waterway. In addition to river access, Big Creek Park offers a pond, restrooms, hiking and biking trails, as well as popular mountain biking trails.

All duck sponsorship funds help support Keep Roswell Beautiful and programs like Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Stream and the 2022 Roswell Rivers Alive Cleanup.