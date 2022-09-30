Race a duck to keep Roswell beautiful

Each year, Keep Roswell Beautiful sends hundreds of specially trained rubber ducks down Big Creek to raise money for the organization’s programs that support cultivating environmental stewardship.
The community can join the Great Annual Duck Race 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 by sponsoring a duck for $5 ($20/Quacker Pack of 5 Ducks or $40/A Whole Float of 10 Ducks). Cash prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Launch time is noon from the pedestrian bridge over Big Creek.
The family-friendly event includes sponsor tables, food, refreshments and children’s activities.
In the heart of the city, Big Creek is part of Roswell’s drinking water source and one of many tributaries feeding into the Chattahoochee River, an ecologically valuable waterway. In addition to river access, Big Creek Park offers a pond, restrooms, hiking and biking trails, as well as popular mountain biking trails.
All duck sponsorship funds help support Keep Roswell Beautiful and programs like Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Stream and the 2022 Roswell Rivers Alive Cleanup.
Details: www.keeproswellbeautiful.org/great-annual-duck-race/. Online sales close at noon Friday, Oct. 14.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC