Public invited to participate in Johns Creek Town Center Master Plan

Live conversation will be limited to the Technical Advisory Committee Members made up of Johns Creek residents, while all other community members will be able to listen and provide comment in via an online public engagement portal.

The 4-day workshop series will end with a public presentation of findings and outcomes, and provide an opportunity to offer input and ask questions at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4 via Zoom. View the full schedule at www.JCTownCenter.com.