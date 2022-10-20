Property tax bills in the mail for Alpharetta residents

On Sept. 30 Alpharetta began mailing property tax bills to owners based on Jan. 1, 2022 records from the Fulton County Tax Assessor. If a property owner has not received their city tax bill by now, they are encouraged to contact the city at taxes@alpharetta.ga.us.
For homeowners not paying their property taxes through an escrow connected to their monthly mortgage payment, tax bill payments may be made online at www.tinyurl.com/AlphaPropertyTaxBill.
Personal property taxes for items not considered real property like inventory and fixtures used in conducting business, boats, aircraft and machinery can be made at www.tinyurl.com/AlphaPersonalPropertyTaxes.
Property tax payments are due by Dec. 01.
More information: www.alpharetta.ga.us/taxes.
