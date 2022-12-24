ajc logo
X

Portraits turn to quilts in Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services department offers up another unique opportunity for visitors to Alpharetta with Portrait Quilts in the Community Gallery at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.

Participants in a class taught by Ben Hollingsworth took photos of individuals and converted them into a pieced design, then built quilts based on the designs.

This exhibit is on display 8:30 a.m. to 5 p m. weekdays through Jan. 31. For nights/weekend hours, look for orange dots on the calendar at www.alpharetta.ga.us/calendar.

Watch for this class to return in the Arts-Culture Spring Guide.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
19h ago

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
15h ago

Credit: City of Marietta

First female Marietta police officer blazed the trail for others to follow
4h ago

Credit: City of Marietta

First female Marietta police officer blazed the trail for others to follow
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton offers new art program for children 3 to 12
1h ago
Roswell applies for two hazard mitigation grants
16h ago
Johns Creek and Georgia Power to add pedestrian lights on Taylor Road
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top