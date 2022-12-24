Portraits turn to quilts in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services department offers up another unique opportunity for visitors to Alpharetta with Portrait Quilts in the Community Gallery at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.
Participants in a class taught by Ben Hollingsworth took photos of individuals and converted them into a pieced design, then built quilts based on the designs.
This exhibit is on display 8:30 a.m. to 5 p m. weekdays through Jan. 31. For nights/weekend hours, look for orange dots on the calendar at www.alpharetta.ga.us/calendar.
Watch for this class to return in the Arts-Culture Spring Guide.
