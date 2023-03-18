Portion of Big Creek Greenway boardwalk closed for construction

Repairs to approximately 4,000 feet of elevated boardwalk in high prone flooding areas along the Big Creek Greenway are set for construction at an estimated $5.5 million.

This project is part of the T-SPLOST 2 ,Tier 2 list that also includes intersection improvements citywide, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements including sidewalks, multi-use trails, bike lanes, creek way trails and other enhancements at Hog Wallow Creek trail.