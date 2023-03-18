X

Portion of Big Creek Greenway boardwalk closed for construction

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
59 minutes ago

A 100-foot section of the Big Creek Greenway Boardwalk, north of the Mansell Road Overpass in Roswell, closed March 8 for construction. This section will be closed for at least 30 days or more for repairs depending on weather.

Repairs to approximately 4,000 feet of elevated boardwalk in high prone flooding areas along the Big Creek Greenway are set for construction at an estimated $5.5 million.

This project is part of the T-SPLOST 2 ,Tier 2 list that also includes intersection improvements citywide, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements including sidewalks, multi-use trails, bike lanes, creek way trails and other enhancements at Hog Wallow Creek trail.

The Big Creek Greenway spans 26 miles, connecting Cumming, Alpharetta and Roswell. The paved trail is currently open in three disconnected sections with a gap of a couple of miles in northeast Alpharetta and another short gap north of Cumming.

This boardwalk closure will impact connectivity between Roswell and Alpharetta.

