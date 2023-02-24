Plan now to join ShamRockin’ for a Cure in Alpharetta

Launched in 2009 by a group of friends, ShamRockin’ for a Cure has raised more than $2.9 million dollars for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This year’s event includes live music, food and drinks from 25+ vendors, along with live and silent auctions all to raise funds to cure cystic fibrosis.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of ShamRockin’ for a Cure and bring the Atlanta community together for a great night that has an even greater cause,” said Natalie Adams, organizer of the event in a statement. “With your support, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by cystic fibrosis and make CF stand for Cure Found.”