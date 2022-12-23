Plan now to Bring One for The Chipper in Alpharetta Jan. 7

Long before recycling was a thing, Alpharetta offered residents a chance to recycle their holiday trees during the city’s Bring One for The Chipper event. The 32-year tradition continues after the holidays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Home Depot parking lot at 5300 Windward Parkway.
This past January, the city recycled 1,855 trees that were turned into mulch by Davey Tree Experts and donated for use in public playgrounds, parks, local government beautification projects and in individual yards.
Anyone bringing a natural Christmas tree to be recycled may also submit a form available on Alpharetta’s website to request some of the free mulch. The city can also recycle old Christmas tree lights, just bring them removed from the tree. Request free mulch: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaTreeMulch.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, stabilizing soil, protecting water supplies, and providing refuge for wildlife. In addition to their environmental benefits and support of local economies, there are numerous ways to recycle trees in yards and neighborhoods. Details: www.realchristmastrees.org/all-about-trees/how-to-recycle/.
