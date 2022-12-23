Plan now to Bring One for The Chipper in Alpharetta Jan. 7

This past January, the city recycled 1,855 trees that were turned into mulch by Davey Tree Experts and donated for use in public playgrounds, parks, local government beautification projects and in individual yards.

Anyone bringing a natural Christmas tree to be recycled may also submit a form available on Alpharetta’s website to request some of the free mulch. The city can also recycle old Christmas tree lights, just bring them removed from the tree. Request free mulch: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaTreeMulch.