Pickleball coming to former Kohl’s site on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell

Think Top Golf for pickleball. Mayfair Acquisitions recently received approval from the Roswell City Council for an outdoor recreation and event facility to be known as Pickle Social.
The permits approved for 2342 and 2350 Holcomb Bridge Road will use the former Kohl’s Department Store and Petco structures as an event facility. The plan includes repurposing some of the existing parking lot for outdoor sports fields.
The city determined the proposed plan is consistent with the 2035 Comprehensive Plan. The location is deemed appropriate since it is immediately adjacent to three roads and additional commercial businesses.