Pedestrian Bridge Sidewalk Open on Northside Drive

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors have opened the pedestrian bridge on Ga. 3/Northside Drive at Woodard Way in Fulton County, following months of reconstruction and underground utility work as progress continues on the Northside Drive at Peachtree Creek Bridge Replacement Project.
The pedestrian bridge is one of two adjacent bridges in the project. This bridge opening allows pedestrians access to Woodward Way and Sagamore Drive after several months of construction activities.
Assuming the weather cooperates, a temporary sidewalk closure will begin Feb. 10 as crews begin removing the handrail. For safety, the closure will remain in place for about two weeks until the handrail repair and reinstallation are complete.
Drivers can expect delays, and are reminded to reduce speeds, use detours, and exercise caution through the work zones.