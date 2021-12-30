Parman’s Wine & Spirits to become Sam’s Liquors 2 in Sandy Springs

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved an alcoholic beverage license application for Shiven Liquors 2, LLC doing business as Sam’s Liquors 2 at 6623 Roswell Rd.
This is a change of ownership from the current Parman’s Wine & Spirits in the Abernathy Square Shopping Plaza at the intersection of Roswell Road and Abernathy Road. The license is approved for sale of retail package of wine, malt beverages, and distilled spirits.
The applicant submitted a completed application on Nov. 2, 2021 and has passed the background investigation.
The owner, Harnesh Ghanshyam Patel, operates the first Sam’s Liquors on State Bridge Road in Alpharetta.
About the Author
Editors' Picks