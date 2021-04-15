Original Milton High School to be recognized with historical marker

The event will include a sneak peek at the renovated historic Future Farmers of America Log Cabin located across the street and the new Innovation Academy that now occupies the former Milton High location.

Explore Milton High School begins year of celebration for 100th anniversary

The FFA Log Cabin was built during the 1934-1935 school year by students and is one of only two remaining FFA-constructed log cabins still in use today in the United States. The Fulton County School Board turned over ownership of the cabin to Alpharetta if the city would agree to relocate the Log Cabin and clear the site by Dec. 31, 2017. Details and additional historical information: www.aomchs.org.