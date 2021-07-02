Northeast Spruill Oaks, Ocee libraries in Johns Creek complete renovations

City officials including Mayor Mike Bodker, Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski, City Council members Brian Weaver, John Bradberry, and Erin Elwood, and Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann helped cut the ribbon at both libraries in Johns Creek.

Both libraries received a total renovation and modernization of the interior, including new mechanical, plumbing, lighting, and fire protection systems. All interior areas received upgraded flooring, fixtures, acoustical ceiling, lighting, paint, furniture, shelving, and equipment.