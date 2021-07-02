Northeast Spruill Oaks, Ocee libraries in Johns Creek complete renovations

Two Johns Creek libraries, Northeast/Spruill Oaks, 9560 Spruill Rd. and Ocee, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Rd., recently celebrated the completion of renovations with grand re-openings.
City officials including Mayor Mike Bodker, Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski, City Council members Brian Weaver, John Bradberry, and Erin Elwood, and Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann helped cut the ribbon at both libraries in Johns Creek.
Both libraries received a total renovation and modernization of the interior, including new mechanical, plumbing, lighting, and fire protection systems. All interior areas received upgraded flooring, fixtures, acoustical ceiling, lighting, paint, furniture, shelving, and equipment.
Three study rooms were added to Northeast/Spruill Oaks and four study rooms were made available at Ocee.
The libraries fully reopened to the public last month following closures due to COVID-19 and renovation construction.
Hours of operation and details: www.fulcolibrary.org/locations/.