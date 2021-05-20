North Fulton restaurant owners eligible to apply directly to Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Restaurant owners in North Fulton are now eligible to apply for direct financial relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund can provide restaurants, bars, and other eligible businesses, with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business, and no more than $5 million per physical location.
The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023.
Details about the program, including how to qualify and what documentation is required: www.tinyurl.com/RestaurantRelief.
Restaurant Revitalization Fund application: www.bit.ly/3uZK8kt.