North Fulton Master Gardeners harvesting information

Becoming a master gardener is a serious process. Those with a green thumb, or who want to improve their gardening success, attend 6-hour classes, once a week for 12 weeks to learn everything from soil composition and vegetable gardening to pest management. They must pass a pre-test, mid-term and final exam before committing to 50 hours of volunteer time before holding the title of Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. To keep the title, MGEVs donate another 25 hours each year on related projects.

The program is part of the University of Georgia Extension service. According to Gabrielle LaTora, UGA Extension Fulton County Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent, “It’s a rigorous program. Ph.D. level horticulturists from UGA teach these core classes on everything from plant propagation to supporting biodiversity.”