North Fulton Master Gardeners announce spring lecture series

North Fulton Master Gardeners in collaboration with the UGA Extension in Fulton County have announced their Spring 2023 Gardening Lecture Series. This free series of five live virtual gardening classes begins March 5.
Upcoming lectures include:
• Walk in the Woods with Spring Wildflowers - Observing the Beauty of Nature at 2 p.m. March 5.
• Growing Figs at Home: An Introduction to Growing Figs in the Southeast for the Home Gardener at 2 p.m. March 12
• Insect Allies: Predators and Parasitoids in the Garden at 2 p.m. March 19
• Ferns of the Southeast at 2 p.m. March 26
• Annual and Perennial Plants for Water Gardens at 2 p.m. April 2
Details and to register: www.tinyurl.com/NFMG-spring23. The classes will also be available for later viewing at www.youtube.com/northfultonmastergardeners.
