ajc logo
X

North Fulton Master Gardeners announce spring lecture series

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

North Fulton Master Gardeners in collaboration with the UGA Extension in Fulton County have announced their Spring 2023 Gardening Lecture Series. This free series of five live virtual gardening classes begins March 5.

Upcoming lectures include:

• Walk in the Woods with Spring Wildflowers - Observing the Beauty of Nature at 2 p.m. March 5.

• Growing Figs at Home: An Introduction to Growing Figs in the Southeast for the Home Gardener at 2 p.m. March 12

• Insect Allies: Predators and Parasitoids in the Garden at 2 p.m. March 19

• Ferns of the Southeast at 2 p.m. March 26

• Annual and Perennial Plants for Water Gardens at 2 p.m. April 2

Details and to register: www.tinyurl.com/NFMG-spring23. The classes will also be available for later viewing at www.youtube.com/northfultonmastergardeners.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session2h ago

Credit: TNS

After Abrams loss and Warnock win, where do Georgia Dems go from here?
2h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
2h ago

Credit: Hannah Ruhoff

Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
16h ago

Credit: Hannah Ruhoff

Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
16h ago

Credit: Toro Development Company

Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek intersection project wins award
14h ago
Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision
18h ago
Sandy Springs Fire Department toy drive underway
23h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
18h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top