North Fulton Master Gardeners announce fall lecture series

Each class in the North Fulton Master Gardeners’ Fall 2022 Gardening Lecture Series emphasizes practical gardening activities that can be applied during the early fall months. (Courtesy North Fulton Master Gardeners)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Beat the heat by planning now for North Fulton Master Gardeners’ free Fall 2022 Gardening Lecture Series.

The series of four virtual classes begins Sunday, Sept. 11 with topics including:

· All About Roses at 3 p.m. Sept. 11

· Make Thyme for Herbs in Your Garden at 2 p.m. Sept. 18

· Fabulous Fall Fairy Gardens at 3 p.m. Oct. 1

· Gardens of the North Fulton Master Gardeners: Finding Gardening Inspiration through Shared Ideas at 2 p.m. Oct. 9

Register for all four classes or pick only ones of interest, but registration is required: www.tinyurl.com/2022FallGarden.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
