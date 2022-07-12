North Fulton Master Gardeners announce fall lecture series

Beat the heat by planning now for North Fulton Master Gardeners’ free Fall 2022 Gardening Lecture Series.
The series of four virtual classes begins Sunday, Sept. 11 with topics including:
· All About Roses at 3 p.m. Sept. 11
· Make Thyme for Herbs in Your Garden at 2 p.m. Sept. 18
· Fabulous Fall Fairy Gardens at 3 p.m. Oct. 1
· Gardens of the North Fulton Master Gardeners: Finding Gardening Inspiration through Shared Ideas at 2 p.m. Oct. 9
Register for all four classes or pick only ones of interest, but registration is required: www.tinyurl.com/2022FallGarden.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest