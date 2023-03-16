North Fulton cities announce music groups, dates for outdoor concert series

Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs has two concert series: City Green Live on Fridays and Concerts by the Springs on Sundays

City Green Live kicks off the music events with alternative rock band Better Than Ever on April 28 at the City Green venue located on City Springs campus. The series continues with different music groups performing one Friday per month through Oct. 13.

Concerts by the Springs start May 7 with the Geek Squad Band performing party songs from R&B, funk, hip hop and jazz genres. More music groups will perform one Sunday each month through Sept. 10.

Visit citysprings.com for more information.

Johns Creek

Johns Creek’s Summer Concert Series at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater in Newton Park starts May 5th with music group September in the Park performing tunes by Earth, Wind and Fire, and Chicago. The series continues each month with a variety of performers and closing with the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 30.

Visit johnscreekga.gov for more information.

Roswell

Roswell’s Riverside Sounds Concert Series at Riverside Park features six concerts on the last Saturday of each month from April through September.

Indie rock performer Zach Person kicks off the series on April 22.

The concert season includes music groups bringing Americana, country, blues, pop, soul and rock music and more. Blues and soul artist Jackie Venson closes the series on Sept. 23.

Visit roswellgov.com/riversidesounds for more information.