North Fulton charity collecting backpacks for new school year

Last year the charity collected 900 backpacks and so far this year there are commitments from the community for 970 backpacks. The charity is hoping donors follow through with donations. Any backpacks left over will be given to local schools that have a need.

So far 750 children have registered with the charity to receive backpacks and supplies.

”It really takes a village to try to do this,” Morgan said. “There are so many families in need.”

A list of school supplies needed for this year is also available at nfcchelp.org.

The pre-filled backpacks can be dropped off at Elkins Pointe Middle School,11270 Elkins Road, Roswell on the following days: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 28.

Backpack donations can also be dropped off 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the North Fulton Community Charities Thrift Store, 11270 Elkins Road, Roswell.

The donated backpacks and will be distributed to students by appointment, July 29-Aug. 1, according to the charity.

For more information visit North Fulton Community Charities at nfcchelp.org.