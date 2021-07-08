New York developer buys north Fulton shopping centers for $43 million

In recent years, the company has also shown interest in mixed-use development in metro Atlanta.

Last year, the company partnered with Buckhead-based RocaPoint Partners to purchase the former Gold Kist headquarters in Dunwoody. The 13-acre Perimeter-area site has one 265,000-square-foot office building, but the developers plan to construct a second building and hotel on the property, according to Georgetown.

Georgetown and RocaPoint also partnered to buy and develop Halcyon, the $370 million community of shops, restaurants and residential living space near Alpharetta that opened in 2019.

The second phase of development is underway at that property. RocaPoint announced in June that construction on a 60,000-square-foot office building is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

Additional development at Halcyon includes an Embassy Suites by Hilton Halcyon hotel and The Forum Athletic Club. The opening of the hotel and the two-story, 23,000-square-foot fitness center is scheduled for 2022.