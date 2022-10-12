New Milton brewery gains alcohol license

Following a recent public hearing, the Milton City Council approved an alcohol beverage license for Six Bridges Brewing & Craft Spirits. The proprietors had already been granted a temporary license for the micro-brewery and micro-distillery at 1850 Heritage Walk near the Crabapple Road roundabout.
Once the license was approved, the council debated what days the business can operate. City code states that similar establishments can be open Monday through Saturday. However, Georgia state law contains an exception allowing distilleries and breweries to be open when package retailers are open, meaning Sunday sales.
To accommodate the law, the city council voted to make a change to city code mirroring the state exception. Six Bridges can now apply for a Sunday sales license.
