New equestrian-themed signs go up in Milton’s Birmingham Park

Girl Scout Troop 16217, a local woodworker and the Milton Equestrian Committee have added equestrian-themed names, with corresponding hand-crafted signs, at Birmingham Park in Milton. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Girl Scout Troop 16217, a local woodworker and the Milton Equestrian Committee have completed a unique project to add equestrian-themed names, with corresponding hand-crafted signs, at Birmingham Park in Milton.

Troop 16217′s members Elsie Claypoole, Lyla Elliott, Stella Fennell, Sienna Hostetter, Angela Johnson, Leyton Lightburn, Sarah Nelson, Ellie Tippett, Yara Barazi and MJ Wishert came up with the names and worked with a local woodworker, Greg Dustin, to design the signs. The Milton Equestrian Committee facilitated the process in close collaboration with the city.

A total of 24 signs were added across eight trails in the park at 750 Hickory Flat Rd.

Additional information:

www.cityofmiltonga.us/.../News/News/1173/1351/.

