New equestrian-themed signs go up in Milton’s Birmingham Park

Troop 16217′s members Elsie Claypoole, Lyla Elliott, Stella Fennell, Sienna Hostetter, Angela Johnson, Leyton Lightburn, Sarah Nelson, Ellie Tippett, Yara Barazi and MJ Wishert came up with the names and worked with a local woodworker, Greg Dustin, to design the signs. The Milton Equestrian Committee facilitated the process in close collaboration with the city.

A total of 24 signs were added across eight trails in the park at 750 Hickory Flat Rd.